Claiborne grand jury returns indictments

The Claiborne Grand Jury returned several indictments during its July 2018 term.

A true bill was returned on Kenneth Derrick Rickett, 30, who was indicted on two counts each of domestic assault and child abuse and one count of resisting arrest during events allegedly occurring on June 15.

Amanda Shackleford, 33, was indicted on one count of domestic assault during an event allegedly occurring on March 26.

The grand jury returned an indictment on James Ray Baker, 44, on one count each of possession of a weapon by a convicted felon, aggravated burglary and theft over $2,500 during a series of events allegedly occurring on Aug. 29-30.

Adam Payne, 37, was indicted under eight separate true bills – four of which were for passing a worthless check over $10,000 and four for passing a worthless check over $1.000. These events allegedly occurred on June 13, Oct. 24, Nov. 2, Nov. 6 and Nov. 15 of 2016, and Jan. 13 and Jan. 25 of 2017.

A true bill was returned on Christopher Jolly on one count of driving under the influence (third offense) during an event allegedly occurring on July 14, 2017. Jolly was previously convicted in Union County of driving under the influence on Feb. 18, 2005, and in Claiborne County on Nov. 13, 2008.

The grand jury returned an indictment on Denzil Russell Partin, 66, on one count each of reckless endangerment and reckless driving during events allegedly occurring on Feb. 13.

Brian Coots, 37, was indicted on one count each of harassment and violation of an Order of Protection during a series of events allegedly occurring from Nov. 22 through Nov. 26.

A true bill was returned on Marty K. Tuttle, 40, who was indicted on one count each of simple possession of methamphetamine, possession of drug paraphernalia and attempted tampering with evidence during events allegedly occurring on Dec. 3.

Jeffery Caudill, 49, was indicted on one count of driving on a revoked license (second offense) during an event allegedly occurring on Nov. 9. Caudill was previously convicted on Jan. 22, 2013 in Carter County for driving on a revoked license.

An indictment does not indicate guilt. An indictment does indicate that the grand jury found enough evidence to warrant sending the case to trial.