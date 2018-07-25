Through God we can overcome it all

Most of the time, we create our own struggles with our thoughts. The enemy loves to overwhelm us with the future. If we are constantly worrying about tomorrow and what might happen, then we can’t enjoy today.

God gives us what we need when we need it. My problem, however, is that I’m usually trying to fight tomorrow’s battles with today’s strength. God prepares us. He doesn’t allow us to go into battle alone. Nor does He allow us to be defeated by the enemy. Our problem is that we create imaginary problems in our minds and then we worry about them relentlessly.

The majority of things that I have worried about in my life never came true. In the event that it did happen, however, God was with me and helped me to get through it. I remember when my son first got his license. The fear that he might get into an accident overwhelmed me. Every time he left my home, fear overcame me. Then it happened. He wrecked. He had two accidents in one day— one he was driving and the other one he was riding with a friend. One of the accidents was right by our home. Every day as I walked by the spot, I thanked God for His mercy. It reminded me that God is always in control.

Worrying does not stop the bad things from happening. It only steals our peace and joy of right now. I am learning to take my troubles to the Lord and leave them with Him. He always knows my situation, and exactly how to overcome it. Nothing, not one problem that we might encounter, is too big for God to handle. Sometimes we allow our fears to seem so big that they overshadow the power of our God. When this happens, we just need to put it all in perspective. God spoke this world, and everything in it, into existence. We are on a planet, just floating in space. God created it all. Even our enemy.

Each battle that we go through is an opportunity for us. God uses each one in a specific way to help us. If we want His guidance and to know His plan for us, then we just need to spend more time with Him in prayer and in His word. Reading scriptures about my struggle helps me so much. For example, if I am struggling with fear, I like to read scriptures about faith.

Feelings of anger, anxiety, stress, worry, etc. come from our enemy. Sometimes all we need to do to stop it, is just to recognize that it is the devil trying to scare us and torment us. God can help us with all things.

Philippians 4:6-7 (KJV)

6 Be careful for nothing; but in every thing by prayer and supplication with thanksgiving let your requests be made known unto God.

7 And the peace of God, which passeth all understanding, shall keep your hearts and minds through Christ Jesus.

I love these scriptures to help with anxiety. Write them on a piece of paper and put them in your pocket. Today, as the enemy rages in your life, read about the promises of God. Let His word sooth your troubled heart.

Romans 8:28 (KJV)

28 And we know that all things work together for good to them that love God, to them who are the called according to his purpose.

Matthew 6:34 (KJV)

34 Take therefore no thought for the morrow: for the morrow shall take thought for the things of itself. Sufficient unto the day is the evil thereof.

John 14:27 (KJV)

27 Peace I leave with you, my peace I give unto you: not as the world giveth, give I unto you. Let not your heart be troubled, neither let it be afraid.

Isaiah 43:1-2 (KJV)

43 But now thus saith the Lord that created thee, O Jacob, and he that formed thee, O Israel, Fear not: for I have redeemed thee, I have called thee by thy name; thou art mine.

2 When thou passest through the waters, I will be with thee; and through the rivers, they shall not overflow thee: when thou walkest through the fire, thou shalt not be burned; neither shall the flame kindle upon thee.