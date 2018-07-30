Compiled by Jan Runions

The following public records are the only public records that have been made available to the Claiborne Progress. If you feel that there has been an omission or other error, please contact the appropriate agency. As addresses are not always included in these reports, some misidentification can occur with individuals having the same name as others. Persons listed as being arrested or receiving citations should not be considered guilty or convicted as they have not been found to be so in a court of law at the times these records are filed. Since records are printed as received, the list is controlled by the appropriate agencies involved; we are unable to change or omit names or information.

Claiborne Co. Sheriff’s Office

Richard Allen Cosby-possession of a handgun while intoxicated, driving under the influence (second offense);

Karla Renee Cook-initiating methamphetamine manufacture in a drug free zone (B felony), possession of a schedule II drugs and drug paraphernalia;

Charles Dakota Collins-contributing to the delinquency of a minor, resisting stop, halt, frisk, violation of probation for resisting arrest;

Brandon Dennis Graves-possession of methamphetamine, possession of a schedule IV drugs for resale or delivery, possession of a schedule VI drugs, driving on a suspended license;

Tyler Anthony Johnson-possession of methamphetamine, possession of drug paraphernalia, public intoxication, driving on a revoked license, failure to appear for violations of the seat belt, muffler (none on vehicle), registration and financial responsibility laws and driving on a revoked license;

Michael Dale Coffey-possession of a schedule II controlled substances, violation of probation for possession of a schedule II drugs;

Jeffery Allen Smith-reckless driving, resisting stop, halt, frisk, possession of a schedule VI drugs, driving on a revoked license, violation of the registration law (misuse of), hold for Union Co.;

Harlie Raymond Slagle-revoked bond;

Danielle Brooke Herron-capias/bench warrant for driving on a suspended license, new charge of driving on a revoked license (second offense);

Arie Matthew Rouse-violations of probation for violating an order of protection;

Scott Douglas Hatfield-violation of probation for attempted introduction of contraband into a public facility;

Amber Michelle Hagerman-violations of probation for aggravated burglary, vandalism and theft under $1,000;

Thomas Andrew Simmons-violations of probation for failure to exercise due care and possession of drug paraphernalia, failure to appear for failure to exercise due care and possession of drug paraphernalia;

Robert Paris Albright-failure to appear for theft of property under $500;

Britton Jennings Slover-failure to appear for violations of the driver’s license (carry), registration and financial responsibility laws;

Darien Lee Perry-failure to appear for driving on a suspended license.

New Tazewell Police Department

Christopher Wayne Melton-criminal trespassing;

Malerie Ann Young-outstanding warrant (from Hamblen Co.);

Brittany Nicole Tribell-outstanding child support attachment;

Timothy Allen Slezak-capias/bench warrant for two counts possession, manufacture, sell, delivery of a schedule III drugs, sealed drug indictment;

John Douglas Dall Hash-capias/bench warrant for possession of drug paraphernalia;

Curtislee Allen Carroll-violations of probation for two counts domestic assault and one count of driving on a suspended license (second offense);

David Andrew Jackson-violation of probation for vandalism under $60,000, new charge of public intoxication;

Robert Lawrence Johnson-violations of probation for possession of methamphetamine and driving on a revoked license, new charges of two counts theft involving merchandise under $1,000 and one count of driving on a revoked license (third offense);

Dustin Benny McDonald-violation of probation for theft over $1,000;

Dylan Williams-violation of probation;

Franklyn Christopher Allen-failure to appear for driving under the influence, criminal impersonation, possession of a schedule VI controlled substance and driving on a suspended license;

Samantha JoAnn Collins-possession of an unlawful prescription;

Tina Lynn Jackson-possession of marijuana;

Tina Renee Rouse-violations of the light and financial responsibility laws, driving on a suspended license;

Justin Adam Hopson-violations of the light and financial responsibility laws, driving on a suspended license;

Jessie M. Newsom-violations of the light and financial responsibility laws;

Patricia Gilbert-violations of the light and financial responsibility laws;

Christine E. Lowery-driving on a suspended license, violation of the light law;

Anthony S. Phipps-driving on a suspended license.

Tazewell Police Department

David Mikel Combs-three counts aggravated statutory rape, one count rape;

Judy Ann Pompey-criminal trespassing;

Julian Ortiz-speeding 69/45;

William G. Anderson-speeding 69/45;

Evan D. Gleaves-speeding 68/45;

Gabriel Clayton Welch-speeding 67/45;

Michael P. Dooley-speeding 67/45;

Bradley L. Earls-speeding 64/45;

Sherry Sanchita Gupta-speeding 54/45;

Karen David Hensley-violation of the traffic control device law;

Joshua Adam Ashwander-following a motor vehicle too closely, violation of the driver’s license law (failure to carry);

Austin Lee Fultz-violations of the registration (improper display) and financial responsibility laws;

Brandon Lee Collins-driving on a suspended license;

Patricia A. Roberts-indecent exposure;

Robert L. Cutshaw-indecent exposure.

Tennessee Highway Patrol

Donna Lynn Baker-driving under the influence;

Jason Dean Roberts-driving on a revoked license (second offense).