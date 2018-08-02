Russell Smith for better schools — Second District School Board Member

Some of Tennessee’s most effective classrooms are in Claiborne County. It is not east to be in the top 95 percent with the bottom 20 percent of resources and over 60 percent of the students below the poverty line. An educational river of life awaits in our schools, just as the Powell River is a river of life unlike any other in the United States.

• 20 years experience of education innovation

• 2017-18 Leadership Claiborne

• 2019 Chamber Partnership Board Member

• 2018 Tourism Board

• Member of Pump Springs Baptist Church

• Two sons in Claiborne County Schools

Paid political ad, paid for by candidate

Due to an error when distributing the Aug. 1 edition of the Claiborne Progress, this ad is being printed as a news story on the Claiborne Progress website.