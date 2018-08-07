Keck attends first ever Tennessee Farm Bureau County Presidents Leadership meeting

COLUMBIA, Tenn. – Recently, Claiborne County Farm Bureau President Larry Keck attended the first ever Tennessee Farm Bureau County Presidents Leadership Investment meeting at the organization’s state headquarters in Columbia, Tennessee.

Tennessee Farm Bureau President Jeff Aiken congratulated each president on their achievement and challenged them to get out of their comfort zone in engaging others.

“Our county presidents play an integral role in shaping the future of Farm Bureau and agriculture in their counties. This is a great honor and responsibility, and we want to ensure our presidents are equipped to be effective, innovative and responsive.”

County presidents and Farm Bureau staff focused on understanding the organization as a whole, confronting challenges and opportunities facing agriculture, collaborating with fellow county presidents, increasing volunteer involvement and ensuring positive, healthy leadership transitions.

Keeping in mind their mission of developing and protecting programs for farmers and rural people across the state, the group also formulated a strategic plan to ensure the future and effectiveness of Farm Bureau.

After their meeting, the presidents joined Tennessee Young Farmers and Ranchers for their summer conference, where 14 young farmers were recognized as county achievement award winners.