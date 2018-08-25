Photo gallery: Jackets versus Bulldogs

If the future meetings between Claiborne and Middlesboro High Schools are as entertaining as the one August 24, sign us up for more of them. Claiborne got down early, rallied back to take the lead in the fourth quarter but then the Jackets stung on a long pass play for what was the go ahead and winning touchdown. The final score of the 2018 Veterans Bowl was 22-20 with the Jackets taking the win. Here are some photos from the border battle, please enjoy and look for more on the website and in a future print edition.