Photo gallery: Panthers versus Blue Devils

It seemed like Cumberland Gap scored every way imaginable during the homecoming game against Jellico, October 5. Your 2018 Cumberland Gap Football Homecoming Queen was Mattie McNew and she was escorted by Evan Jackson. The only downside was the loss of Caleb Edwards due to a leg injury. The entire Panther Nation wishes the best for Caleb.

Here are a few photos from the 48-o game, please enjoy the gallery and look for more on the website and in an upcoming print edition.