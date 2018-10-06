Photo gallery: 15th Annual SVFD Car Show

The 15th Annual Springdale Volunteer Fire Department Car Show was held October 6 at Springdale Elementary School. Over 120 vehicles were on site and spectator traffic was great. This show is to help SVFD with its yearly expenses and helps fund their larger purchases like trucks and personal protective equiptment. The Fire Fighter’s Choice Award went to Claude and Denise West (1964 Ford Fairlane). Here are a few photos from the show, please enjoy and look for more on the website and in a future print edition.