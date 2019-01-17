Poore sentenced to 9 years in prison

A Barbourville, Kentucky man who pleaded guilty to burglary and several theft charges will be spending nearly a decade behind bars. On January 15, Criminal Court Judge E. Shayne Sexton sentenced Larry Poore to a nine-year prison sentence.

The former Speedwell resident pleaded guilty in July to one count of aggravated burglary, three counts of burglary, one count of theft greater than $10,000, two counts of theft greater than $1,000, and one count of theft less than $1,000. After a sentencing hearing, Sexton ordered the counts involving separate victims to be served consecutively for a total of nine years in the custody of the Tennessee Department of Corrections.

Detectives David Honeycutt, Jason Henegar and Tim Shrout investigated the case for the Claiborne County Sheriff’s Office. Assistant District Attorney Matthew McClung prosecuted the case on behalf of the 8th Judicial District Attorney’s Office.