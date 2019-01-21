First responders honored at LMU

Ray Welch|

First responders from the tri-state area took center court to be honored Saturday at Tex Turner Arena at Lincoln Memorial University. They were recognized between the women’s and men’s basketball games for the dedicated work they put in to keep the communities safe on a daily basis. Several first responders from the Lincoln Memorial University police, security and dispatch departments, New Tazewell Police Department, Tazewell Police Department, Claiborne County Sheriff’s Office, Claiborne E-911, Claiborne EMS, and various local fire departments and emergency response teams were represented during the presentation and in the crowd.

By Ashley Collingsworth, Staff Writer