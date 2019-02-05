Citgo owner arrested on drug charges

A joint investigation between local and state agencies landed one man behind bars in Claiborne County on Monday. Ravi Patel, the owner and operator of Tazewell Tobacco — commonly known as Citgo in the Dogwood Heights area, was arrested and charged with Felony Sale and Delivery of Schedule 6 controlled substances and felony possession of drug paraphernalia.

The arrest was the result of a collaborative effort between the Tazewell Police Department, Claiborne County Sheriff’s Office Narcotics and Criminal Investigations Division and the Tennessee Alcoholic Beverage Commission.

According to the press release, an employee of the establishment has been cited in the past for illegal alcohol sales to minors. There will also be pending charges of illegal alcohol sales to minors that have transpired recently.

Following the execution of the search warrant, officers with the Tazewell Police Department chained up the alcohol coolers. Patel’s selling privileges have been temporarily suspended until he meets with the Tazewell Beer Board as a result of the pending citation on alcohol sales to minors, the release states.

“This is an excellent example of the collaborative efforts of local and state agencies working together to make our communities safer,” said John Pallas, deputy chief of the Tennessee Alcoholic Beverage Commission.

Tazewell Police Chief Jeremy Myers and Claiborne County Sheriff Bobby Brooks state the continuing working relationship between both departments and the other state agencies are further proof of success in prosecuting illegal activities.