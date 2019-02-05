JFWA Knights keep rolling toward best ever season

The J. Frank White Academy boys’ basketball team is having one of its best seasons — if not the best — ever. The team began the season with an 18-3 record, which was the best start in school history.

Along the way there has been some notable wins, including victories over Tri-Cities Christian and Providence Academy during the season-opening Providence Academy Tip-Off Classic. The Knights finished as tournament champions.

The Knights also competed in the Chris Lindsay Holiday Classic against Mt. Pisgah, First Baptist Academy and Berean Christian — and also finished as champions. In addition, the team won the David Feedback Classic and had wins over Burgin and Walden.

The Knights also completed a two-game streak over rival Thomas Walker.

“This team has really come together and placed a value on team chemistry,” said Knights Head Coach Cory Cheek. “They trust and play hard for each other. We’ve improved as a team by realizing who we are, what our strengths are, and playing our style of game, night in and night out. I’m proud of my guys and what they have been able to accomplish so far and if they continue to work hard and buy in, we can continue this historic season.

Cheek added: “We need to keep paying attention to the details and focusing on the little things that make a difference: making the correct rotations on defense, limiting turnovers and valuing possessions, trusting each other and making the extra pass, coming up with 50/50 balls, and making the extra effort. Paying attention to those small details will help this team reach their full potential.”

The Knights are making big strides forward this season and hope to end it strong with a good post-season showing.