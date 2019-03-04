Scholarship offer from A1 Transport

All qualified students may enter for a chance at A-1’s Scholarship Program.

Qualified students of Claiborne County and its sister regions in Tennessee may enter for a chance at a scholarship award offered by A-1 Auto Transport — a car shipping company from the west coast with offices in Tennessee. For eligibility, the student must have enrollment at an accredited college, trade school or university and maintain a steady GPA of 3.0 or higher.

Students interested in qualification for the scholarship program may enter by submitting an essay about the auto transport industry. The essay must contain 1,000 words or more, be completely original, and not previously published online. All essays are reviewed after the deadline by A-1’s meticulously chosen scholarship committee.

The deadline for essay submissions is March 10. Send all essays by email to scholarships@a1autotransport.com along with the student’s full name, email address, phone number, emailing address, and school name. By the end of March, the winning students will receive an email notification and find their names and essays posted on A-1 Auto Transport’s website.

The scholarship money earned by the winning students will be sent directly to the school’s financial office.

The scholarships will also be available for 2020. If students miss the March 10 deadline, they will be entered for 2020.

Find out more about this wonderful opportunity by checking out http://www.a1autotransport.com/a-1-auto-transport-scholarship/.