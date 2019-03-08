APCC supports sober prom night, holds contest

Appalachian Promise of Claiborne County (APCC) was started in memory of Afton Tara by her mother Sherri Taylor-Hoskins. Afton was killed by a drunk driver on April 18, 2002, and her mother has continuously found a way to use the tragedy to better serve Claiborne County.

APCC is hosting their first ever “Say Yes to the Dress and No to Drinking and Diving Prom Challenge” as a way to encourage students to have a sober prom night. Students interested in participating may submit an essay detailing why their prom night will not include alcohol and providing reasons to make the night safe.

There are no length requirements for the essay, students just need to address the topic thoroughly, providing specific reasons and explanations for their responses, and include their full name and grade level.

Essays may be turned in at the APCC office until April 22, and the winning applicant will receive a prom dress by Sew Perfect Studios; dinner for two at Old Town Grill and a gift certificate for flowers provided by Shannon England; a facial by Hands of Time Spa; hair, makeup and nails provided by Jenn’s Place and Sanderella’s; and a photography package by A Different Angle Photography.

APCC has worked hard to ensure the winner will have everything they need to make prom 2019 amazing.

In addition to owning and operating APCC, Hoskins facilitates an endowment memorial scholarship awarded each year to a student at CCHS and works with Mothers Against Drunk Drivers (MADD) to continue to move forward making sure her daughter’s memory is cherished as the ongoing issue of drunk driving is addressed.

Hoskins is also operating Toys for Troopers for the 11th consecutive year and was recently awarded the East Tennessee Power of Community Award for her work with APCC in 2018.

APCC‘s mission is to strive to progress the lives of people in need within their community through public policies, program initiatives and sustainable services to unify generational significance. Their vision is to empower the people of Appalachia to rise above cultural constraints. Their core belief is they are the catalyst that brings single-age focused groups together to build and support a common agenda while providing a unique voice in a public debate while honoring, supporting and engaging all ages.

According to Hoskins, she feels her daughter would be proud of the work APCC is doing as the women-only staff offers free services battling the plethora of addiction issues faced by not only the addicts themselves but their families.

For more information about APCC and the services they offer, or to make a donation, please contact the office at 423-259-8189 or like their Facebook page.