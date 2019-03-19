ETDD, ETHRA hold annual business meetings

The East Tennessee Development District (ETDD) and the East Tennessee Human Resource Agency (ETHRA) held their Annual Business Meetings and Luncheon on March 12 at Rothchild Catering and Conference Center in Knoxville.

During the business meetings, ETDD and ETHRA elected their officers for the 2019 – 2020 program year beginning on July 1. Elected by unanimous consent of the Board of Directors were:

Chair — Ron Woody, Roane County Executive;

Vice Chair — Roland (Trey) Dykes, Mayor of Newport;

Secretary — Mark Potts, Jefferson County Mayor;

Treasurer — Joe Brooks, Claiborne County Mayor.

The Board also approved the 2019-2020 annual budgets and annual work plans for both ETDD and ETHRA.