Harrogate Home Federal Bank robbed

Police are on the hunt for a man accused of robbing a local bank in Harrogate.

According to Claiborne County Sheriff Bobby Brooks, a man walked into Home Federal Bank at approximately 4:39 p.m. with his hair and neck covered. He produced a note, and as a result the employee emptied the drawer. The man then left the bank on foot traveling east on Washington Avenue.

According to a text message sent out by Lincoln Memorial University, the alleged culprit was a white male with a goatee and tattoos on his face.

Anyone who has information on the alleged culprit is encouraged to contact the Claiborne County Sheriff’s Office. The Claiborne Progress will provide updates on the situation as they are received.