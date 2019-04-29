Lady Devils softball defeats Lady Cougars

The Claiborne Middle School Lady Devils are 10-2 during the spring season and were looking to add another in the win column by defeating Campbell County, April 22. When you add the fall season to the total, they were 20-2. This team has proved to be one of the best in local middle school softball history.

Campbell County brought its Lady Cougars into town looking for what would be an upset. The Lady Cougars found it tough early on as Lady Devils pitcher Allie Jones was in the circle and throwing well. Jones took down the first three hitters in order, and then the Lady Devils went to work at the plate.

Katie Fultz, Hannah Fugate, Jones Emma Myatt, Maddie Lynch and Jacey Ferguson started the game off by drawing walks and using opportunities on the base pads to score four quick runs. Morgan Honeycutt and Jaylee Hayes helped push the first inning lead out to 6-0.

Campbell County could not get anything going on the bases except during the second inning, but the runner was erased trying to steal second.

During the bottom of the second, Fultz hit a hard ball that went by the infield and between the outfielders. She kept running and completed the inside-the-park home run. A late start from the left fielder allowed her to round third and reach the plate. Claiborne once again scored, and they led 8-0.

Allie Shanks hit a triple for Campbell County and went on home after a bad throw to third. They would get another run on a passed ball making the score 8-2 just before the game had ended.

The Lady Devils had won their 11th game of the regular season, which is winding down rapidly with only a few games remaining after this one. Head coach Justin Cox had this to say after the game, “I was hoping for a tighter game so we could get better, but we took what they gave us and won the game. I’m proud of the way this team plays.”