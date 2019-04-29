Photo gallery: CHS baseball versus CGHS

Claiborne hosted Cumberland Gap in baseball April 29 and before the game had the loving opportunity to pay tribute to one of their own, Colin Fischer. Fischer was a great baseball player and a better person full of love and fun. Although Fischer is no longer with family and friends on Earth he lives in the hearts of everyone that knew him. Tonight, Ernie Barker of Twin Creeks Woodworking presented a plaque with Fischer’s name and number to the baseball team. In addition, family presented Fischer’s actual baseball jersey back to Claiborne High School to be retired and placed in the hallway. Kyle Fischer threw out the first pitch also a tribute to his brother Colin. The visiting Panthers won the game 9-3. Here are a few photos from the ceremony and game, please enjoy and look for more on the website and in a future print edition.