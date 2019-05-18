Widener promoted to retail sales and service manager

First State Bank CEO and Chairman of the Board Katherine J. Reese, along with President Ken Jones, recently announced the promotion of Amanda L. Widener to retail sales and service manager.

Widener has eight years of experience in the banking industry. She began her career in bookkeeping prior to becoming an internal auditor for First State Bank.

In her new position, she will be responsible for managing the retail branches, project management and marketing.

Widener holds a Bachelors of Business Administration from the University of Pikeville. She is also completing the education and hours to become a certified general appraiser.

She currently resides in the Harrogate, Tenn. with her husband, Dewayne, and two sons, Levi and Eli.