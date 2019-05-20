Mudhens versus River Bandits

The Mudhens and River Bandits battled for a victory May 14 at C.W. Gose Municipal Park. The two teams played hard and had a great time, but there were a few tears, a lot of laughter and some very good baseball for the young athletes. The tee ball games scores are not recorded but both teams placed several runs in the books.

The Mudhens roster included Victoria Spurlock, Adalain Williams, Quinn Rogers, Landon Callahan, Walker Combs, Grayson Miracle, McKinley Miracle, Colin Rosson and Mason Williams.

The River Bandits roster on this night consisted of Noah Chumley, Carabell Wilson, Cody Yeary, Willow Goodin, Cash Bolden, Jonsy White, Ily Short, Jamison Johnston and Will Earhart.

The season is coming to an end for these young athletes, but they have enjoyed their short season.