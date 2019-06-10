Photo gallery: CHS fundamentals basketball camp
Claiborne basketball started their fundamentals camp, June 10. There were over 30 campers trying hard to improve their basketball skills. Here are a few photos from the opening day of camp, please enjoy and look for more on the website and in an upcoming print edition.
