June 10, 2019

Photo gallery: CHS fundamentals basketball camp

By Allen Earl

Published 2:18 pm Monday, June 10, 2019

Claiborne basketball started their fundamentals camp, June 10. There were over 30 campers trying hard to improve their basketball skills. Here are a few photos from the opening day of camp, please enjoy and look for more on the website and in an upcoming print edition.

Print Article