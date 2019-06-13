Four-vehicle wreck in Tazewell shuts down highway

A four-vehicle wreck in Tazewell brought out several emergency response teams Wednesday.

The Tazewell Police Department was dispatched to the accident that occurred at U.S. 25E and Fairview Road in front of Lester Signs.

According to Claiborne County Sheriff’s Office investigator Chris Cardwell, two victims had to be flown from the scene to the University of Tennessee for their injuries.

The Tennessee Highway Patrol was dispatched to take over the investigation due to the complexity, and details surrounding the cause of the accident have not been released at this time.

The northbound lane of U.S. 25E was blocked until the wreckage could be moved from the roadway. According to Ms. Cleo Bush of Tazewell, she was in the traffic for almost an hour before making it through.

Tazewell Police Department Chief Jeremy Myers posted on the departments Facebook page that the department is thankful there were no fatalities and that those involved recover well.

Response teams involved were the Tazewell Police Department, Claiborne County Sheriff’s Office, New Tazewell Police Department, TNT Fire Department, North Tazewell Fire Department, Claiborne EMS, and Lifestar.