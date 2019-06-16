For the record
Compiled by Jan Runions
The following public records are the only public records that have been made available to the Claiborne Progress. If you feel that there has been an omission or other error, please contact the appropriate agency. As addresses are not always included in these reports, some misidentification can occur with individuals having the same name as others. Persons listed as being arrested or receiving citations should not be considered guilty or convicted as they have not been found to be so in a court of law at the times these records are filed. Since records are printed as received, the list is controlled by the appropriate agencies involved; we are unable to change or omit names or information.
Claiborne Co. Sheriff’s Office
Steven Cole Helton-aggravated vehicular assault, theft under $1,000
Amber Melita Farmer-domestic assault, simple assault
Erica Elaine Gibson-domestic assault
Gregory Lynn Harding-three counts reckless endangerment
Joshua Lee Terrell-burglary, vandalism under $1,000, escape, public intoxication
Steven Russell-attempted auto theft, possession of a schedule III drugs, driving on a suspended license
James Robert Strouth-simple possession
Kyle Andrew Lee-capias/bench warrant for failure to appear on two counts vehicular assault and one count each driving under the influence and possession of a handgun
Jeremy Wade Dalton-capias/bench warrant for a probation violation
Kelvin Lynn Chumley-violations of probation for driving under the influence, theft under $500 and failure to complete a rehabilitation program, failure to appear for driving under the influence and theft of property
Benjamin Nichols-violation of probation for a failed drug screening
Tiffany Marie Sanders-violations of probation for joyriding and driving on a revoked license
Jeffery Bryan Eads-violation of probation, failure to appear for possession of drug paraphernalia
Daniel Fletcher-failure to appear for misuse of E911 system and disorderly conduct
Allison Grace Lipford-failure to appear for violation of the seat belt law and possession of drug paraphernalia
New Tazewell Police Department
Robert Dean Bussell-criminal trespassing
Dylan Williams-possession of methamphetamine, violation of probation
Radford Fox Jr.-possession of methamphetamine, driving on a revoked license
Derek DeWayne Cox-possession of methamphetamine
Lorrie Lashea Lemarr-outstanding child support attachment
Jacob V. Vanhoose-speeding 45/30, violations of the registration and financial responsibility laws
Bryan Scott Smith-speeding 54/30
Joseph A. Stacy-speeding 68/45
Alexis Nicole Lovin-speeding 45/30
Thomas D. Cody-violations of the light and financial responsibility laws
Nicholas Greene-violation of the registration law
Bowen I. Ledington-violation of the financial responsibility law
Ronald Longoria-disorderly conduct
Gary Travis Steadman-public intoxication
Tazewell Police Department
Jimmie Jordan-domestic assault
Mary Beth Lawson-introduction of contraband into a penal facility, criminal impersonation, tampering with evidence, possession of methamphetamine, possession of a schedule II controlled substance and drug paraphernalia, outstanding warrant for fraudulent use of a credit/debit card, violation of probation, failure to appear for criminal and traffic cases, violations of the registration (improper use of plate) and financial responsibility laws
Edward Joseph Bridges-criminal impersonation, driving on a suspended license, violation of the registration law (alter plates/forge titles), failure to appear for violation of the driver’s license law
Joshua Alan Wray-vandalism under $1,000, theft of property over $1,000
Rebecca Lynn Hoskins-vandalism under $1,000, theft of property over $1,000
Barbara Lawson-possession of methamphetamine with intent to sell, possession of a schedule V controlled substance with the intent to sell, possession of a schedule II and a schedule VI controlled substances and drug paraphernalia, violation of the seat belt law
Thomas Massingill-possession of methamphetamine, theft of property under $1,000
Paul Wesley Hartsell-driving under the influence, failure to signal when turning in traffic lane, violation of the financial responsibility law
Eric Shaun Bayless-speeding 66/45, driving on a suspended license, violation of the financial responsibility law
Ricky L. Hatfield-speeding 64/45, violation of the financial responsibility law
Andrew C. Richie-speeding 64/45, violation of the financial ressponsibility law
Charles Smith-speeding 70/45
Teresa A. Lemons-speeding 70/45
Earnest D. Turner-speeding 68/45
Steven C. Frazier-speeding 68/45
Christopher T. Rees-speeding 68/45
Paul W. Bruner-speeding 68/45
Austin Ray Neely-speeding 67/45
Mary C. Smith-speeding 37/15
Candace Smith-speeding 67/45
Trista Sabaor Albright-speeding 66/45
Carol L. Blanton-speeding 64/45
James Myers-speeding 39/20
Jacob Goins-speeding 38/20
Domenic Medure-speeding 63/45
Charlotte Ellison-speeding 61/45
Dale F. Brogan-violation of the seat belt law
Wendy Holt-violation of the traffic control device law
Deanna Gulley Johnson-violations of the light and financial responsibility laws
Else A. Bunch-failure to yield traffic right of way
Frederick Douglas-outstanding warrants for theft of service ($2,500) and driving on a revoked license, violations of probation for driving under the influence and driving on a revoked license, failure to appear for driving under the influence, new charges of driving on a revoked license (second offense) and violations of the registration and financial responsibility laws
Jacob James LaPointe-capias/bench warrant for speeding, driving on a suspended license and violations o the registration (remove/alter tag) and financial responsibility laws, new charges of driving on a suspended license and violation of the registration law (improper display of plate)
DeLynn F. Jordan-violation of probation for driving under the influence, failure to appear for driving under the influence and violation of the seat belt law
Paul Michael Oboroff-violation of probation for evading arrest
Amber D. Johnson-outstanding warrant (from Union Co.)
Sondra Miller-driving on a suspended license
Henry Joshua Bussell-violations of the registration and financial responsibility laws
Ruben D. Newsom-violation of the registration law
Joseph Arron Maloney-violation of the registration law
Casey Lawson-violation of the financial responsibility law
Jason E. Helderman-loitering
Corey Evans-loitering
Christopher C. Laprade-public intoxication
Tennessee Hwy. Patrol
Buddy Allen North-outstanding warrants for forgery and theft of property under $1,000, failure to appear for a multi offense citation
Sexton issues plea agreements
Judge Shayne Sexton issued several plea agreements during hearings in Claiborne Criminal Court. Tommy Lynn Hurst, 53, charged with one... read more