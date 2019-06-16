For the record

Compiled by Jan Runions

The following public records are the only public records that have been made available to the Claiborne Progress. If you feel that there has been an omission or other error, please contact the appropriate agency. As addresses are not always included in these reports, some misidentification can occur with individuals having the same name as others. Persons listed as being arrested or receiving citations should not be considered guilty or convicted as they have not been found to be so in a court of law at the times these records are filed. Since records are printed as received, the list is controlled by the appropriate agencies involved; we are unable to change or omit names or information.

Claiborne Co. Sheriff’s Office

Steven Cole Helton-aggravated vehicular assault, theft under $1,000

Amber Melita Farmer-domestic assault, simple assault

Erica Elaine Gibson-domestic assault

Gregory Lynn Harding-three counts reckless endangerment

Joshua Lee Terrell-burglary, vandalism under $1,000, escape, public intoxication

Steven Russell-attempted auto theft, possession of a schedule III drugs, driving on a suspended license

James Robert Strouth-simple possession

Kyle Andrew Lee-capias/bench warrant for failure to appear on two counts vehicular assault and one count each driving under the influence and possession of a handgun

Jeremy Wade Dalton-capias/bench warrant for a probation violation

Kelvin Lynn Chumley-violations of probation for driving under the influence, theft under $500 and failure to complete a rehabilitation program, failure to appear for driving under the influence and theft of property

Benjamin Nichols-violation of probation for a failed drug screening

Tiffany Marie Sanders-violations of probation for joyriding and driving on a revoked license

Jeffery Bryan Eads-violation of probation, failure to appear for possession of drug paraphernalia

Daniel Fletcher-failure to appear for misuse of E911 system and disorderly conduct

Allison Grace Lipford-failure to appear for violation of the seat belt law and possession of drug paraphernalia

New Tazewell Police Department

Robert Dean Bussell-criminal trespassing

Dylan Williams-possession of methamphetamine, violation of probation

Radford Fox Jr.-possession of methamphetamine, driving on a revoked license

Derek DeWayne Cox-possession of methamphetamine

Lorrie Lashea Lemarr-outstanding child support attachment

Jacob V. Vanhoose-speeding 45/30, violations of the registration and financial responsibility laws

Bryan Scott Smith-speeding 54/30

Joseph A. Stacy-speeding 68/45

Alexis Nicole Lovin-speeding 45/30

Thomas D. Cody-violations of the light and financial responsibility laws

Nicholas Greene-violation of the registration law

Bowen I. Ledington-violation of the financial responsibility law

Ronald Longoria-disorderly conduct

Gary Travis Steadman-public intoxication

Tazewell Police Department

Jimmie Jordan-domestic assault

Mary Beth Lawson-introduction of contraband into a penal facility, criminal impersonation, tampering with evidence, possession of methamphetamine, possession of a schedule II controlled substance and drug paraphernalia, outstanding warrant for fraudulent use of a credit/debit card, violation of probation, failure to appear for criminal and traffic cases, violations of the registration (improper use of plate) and financial responsibility laws

Edward Joseph Bridges-criminal impersonation, driving on a suspended license, violation of the registration law (alter plates/forge titles), failure to appear for violation of the driver’s license law

Joshua Alan Wray-vandalism under $1,000, theft of property over $1,000

Rebecca Lynn Hoskins-vandalism under $1,000, theft of property over $1,000

Barbara Lawson-possession of methamphetamine with intent to sell, possession of a schedule V controlled substance with the intent to sell, possession of a schedule II and a schedule VI controlled substances and drug paraphernalia, violation of the seat belt law

Thomas Massingill-possession of methamphetamine, theft of property under $1,000

Paul Wesley Hartsell-driving under the influence, failure to signal when turning in traffic lane, violation of the financial responsibility law

Eric Shaun Bayless-speeding 66/45, driving on a suspended license, violation of the financial responsibility law

Ricky L. Hatfield-speeding 64/45, violation of the financial responsibility law

Andrew C. Richie-speeding 64/45, violation of the financial ressponsibility law

Charles Smith-speeding 70/45

Teresa A. Lemons-speeding 70/45

Earnest D. Turner-speeding 68/45

Steven C. Frazier-speeding 68/45

Christopher T. Rees-speeding 68/45

Paul W. Bruner-speeding 68/45

Austin Ray Neely-speeding 67/45

Mary C. Smith-speeding 37/15

Candace Smith-speeding 67/45

Trista Sabaor Albright-speeding 66/45

Carol L. Blanton-speeding 64/45

James Myers-speeding 39/20

Jacob Goins-speeding 38/20

Domenic Medure-speeding 63/45

Charlotte Ellison-speeding 61/45

Dale F. Brogan-violation of the seat belt law

Wendy Holt-violation of the traffic control device law

Deanna Gulley Johnson-violations of the light and financial responsibility laws

Else A. Bunch-failure to yield traffic right of way

Frederick Douglas-outstanding warrants for theft of service ($2,500) and driving on a revoked license, violations of probation for driving under the influence and driving on a revoked license, failure to appear for driving under the influence, new charges of driving on a revoked license (second offense) and violations of the registration and financial responsibility laws

Jacob James LaPointe-capias/bench warrant for speeding, driving on a suspended license and violations o the registration (remove/alter tag) and financial responsibility laws, new charges of driving on a suspended license and violation of the registration law (improper display of plate)

DeLynn F. Jordan-violation of probation for driving under the influence, failure to appear for driving under the influence and violation of the seat belt law

Paul Michael Oboroff-violation of probation for evading arrest

Amber D. Johnson-outstanding warrant (from Union Co.)

Sondra Miller-driving on a suspended license

Henry Joshua Bussell-violations of the registration and financial responsibility laws

Ruben D. Newsom-violation of the registration law

Joseph Arron Maloney-violation of the registration law

Casey Lawson-violation of the financial responsibility law

Jason E. Helderman-loitering

Corey Evans-loitering

Christopher C. Laprade-public intoxication

Tennessee Hwy. Patrol

Buddy Allen North-outstanding warrants for forgery and theft of property under $1,000, failure to appear for a multi offense citation