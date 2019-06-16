Sexton processes criminal plea agreements

Judge Shayne Sexton processed several plea agreements recently, during sessions in Claiborne Criminal Court.

Casey Davis, 25, charged with one count each of assault and vandalism over $1,000, was sentenced to a concurrent two years at 30 percent confinement. Davis was given credit for 16 days of jail time already served. He must pay $500 in restitution to his victim.

William James Rouse, 46, charged with one count each of burglary and vandalism under $1,000, was sentenced to a concurrent three years at 30 percent confinement. Rouse was given credit for jail time served from Sept. 2 to Nov. 1. This sentence runs consecutively to another criminal court case.

Stacey Lynn Davis, 50, charged with one count of violation of the Habitual Motor Vehicle Offender Bar, was sentenced to a split confinement of two years TDOC supervised probation with 26 days confinement. Davis was given credit for 26 days of jail time already served and must pay at least $100 per month in court costs.

Sharon D. Fultz, 56, charged with one count each introduction of contraband into a penal facility and driving on a revoked license, was sentenced to a split confinement of three years TDOC supervised probation with five days confinement. Fultz was given credit for five days of jail time already served. She must pay at least $100 per month in court costs.

Rita Williams, 56, charged with one count of accessory after the fact, was sentenced to two years at 30 percent confinement. Williams was given credit for 186 days of jail time from Bell County, Kentucky.

Ronnie Jason Reynolds, 33, charged with one count of theft over $2,500, was sentenced to a split confinement of four years TDOC supervised probation with 24 days confinement. Reynolds was given credit for 24 days of jail time already served. The defendant must pay at least $100 per month in court costs and forfeits $1,950 to the Economic Crime Fund. Reynolds must pay $210 in restitution to a private citizen and an additional $3,507.23 to Commercial Bank.

Hunter Hassler, 27, was charged with one count each of the sale and delivery of less than .5 grams of methamphetamine inside a Drug Free Zone and the sale and delivery of a schedule VI controlled substance. Hassler was sentenced to a concurrent six years at 30 percent confinement. He was given credit for any jail time served since Oct. 19, 2015. This sentence runs concurrently with prior ones.

James Long, 53, charged with one count each of felony evading arrest and driving on a revoked license (second offense), was sentenced to a split confinement of two years TDOC supervised probation with 40 days confinement. Long was given credit for 40 days of jail time already served. He must pay at least $75 per month in court costs.