Taz results from June 15

Four years since his last win at Tazewell Speedway, Steve Smith grabbed the checkers June 15 during the Limited Late model race. James Parrott won the Sportsman feature but was protested. Parrott was found to be legal after inspection. Tyler Haynes won the Modified Street feature. Quincy Arnwine took the checkers in Classic Car, Hayston Collett won the Four Cylinder feature and Donovan Long won the Street Stock feature. Here are the top three finishers from each class:

Limited Late Model

1. 3 Steve Smith

2. 56J Jody Horton

3. 17 Brian Shockley

Sportsman

1. 10 James Parrott

2. 76 Joe Bray

3. 5 Jerry Boling

Modified Street

1. 11 Tyler Haynes

2. 10 Dustin Ratliff

3. 88 Brad Davis

Classic Car

1. 17A Quincy Arnwine

2. 88 Eli Keck

3. 78 Chris Worsham

4 Cylinder

1. 21 Hayston Collett

2. 2B Shane Bullock

3. 41 Chris Evans

Street Stock

1. 15 Donovan Long

2. 55S Brad Sturgill

3. C4 Logan Cobb

The Sportsman Showdown was featured June 22. For more on scheduling and general information, log on to www.tazewellspeedway.net or call 423-626-2222.