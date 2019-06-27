June 27, 2019

Photo gallery: Ride for Colton

By Allen Earl

Published 2:35 pm Thursday, June 27, 2019

Several Jeep owners rode together on the June 23 Ride for Colton to Nemo Tunnell #24 in Catoosa. The ride was a fundraiser for Colton Beachum to help him fund the purchase of a track wheel chair. Enjoy the photos from the ride. Look for more on the website and in an upcoming print edition.

Print Article