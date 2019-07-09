Caylor Nursing gets $1.9 M HRSA grant

The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services Health Resources and Service Administration (HRSA) has awarded the Lincoln Memorial University-Caylor School of Nursing (LMU-CSON) a grant totaling $1,908,362,which will be spread over four years.

The grant project is aimed at supplying LMU-educated advanced practice nurses to rural and underserved regions in Appalachia and beyond. Specifically, the grant will support LMU in promoting partnerships, new and continued, with primary care clinical facilities in rural and underserved areas. This will lead to the increase of advanced practice nursing graduates. It will also enhance the knowledge of Family Nurse Practitioner (FNP) and Family Psychiatric and Mental Health Nurse Practitioner (FPMHNP) concentration students pursuing a Master of Science in Nursing (MSN) degree.

Dr. Mary Anne Modrcin, vice president and dean of the Caylor School of Nursing (CSON), authored the grant and will serve as the program director/principal investigator. The grant will fund salaries and wages of additional faculty, program equipment, supplies and traineeship monies for FNP and FPMHNP students.

“This grant will go a long way in supporting LMU’s mission of providing educational opportunities for MSN students who will practice in our service area and beyond,” said Modrcin. “In addition to meeting the mission and supporting the University as it continues to produce outstanding advanced practice nurses, it will have a tremendous impact on the communities these nurses will serve for generations to come. I am so thankful for the great work and continued support of the CSON faculty, staff and students.”

This HRSA grant is the largest one received in University history. Under Modrcin’s leadership the school has received over $7 million in grant funding from HRSA and other sources. The CSON for more grant funding than any other LMU school or program.

The project, entitled “Enhancement of LMU Advanced Practice Nursing Graduates to Aid Rural and Underserved Regions,” is supported by the Health Resources and Services Administration (HRSA) of the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) as part of an award totaling $1,908,362. The contents are those of author(s) and do not necessarily represent the official views of nor an endorsement by HRSA, HHS or the U.S. Government.

