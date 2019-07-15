Claiborne hit hard by heavy rain
Pictured is where Leatherwood Hollow Road meets Slaughter House Road after heavy rain hit the area last week. Several trees and power wires lie beneath the flood waters.
Photos courtesy of Penny Collins
Residents along Leatherwood Hollow Road witnessed flooding conditions last week during a stretch of heavy rain that hit Claiborne County. Pictured here is Leatherwood Hollow Road submersed in water.
