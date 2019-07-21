New Tazewell Walmart celebrates its new look

Walmart store #1159 held a grand re-opening celebration, July 19, inside the freshly remodeled store followed by a ribbon cutting by the store associates.

The celebration of the new store began with Janice Derreberry singing a wonderful rendition of the National Anthem.

New Tazewell Mayor Jerry Beeler spoke first, “I’m so very proud of this Walmart. You all help the city in so many ways including our police force. Also, the staff here have been amazing and I’m so proud of the work they are doing. We need to work together to support this store and keep our money at home.”

Store Manager Terry Bush spoke next saying, “Thank you to the City of New Tazewell. You all treat us like family.”

Claiborne County Mayor Joe Brooks also took a moment to celebrate the re-opening and said, “The Walmart team has done a wonderful job here and the store has a great design. Walmart does great things for the county by hiring local people, making this a great store. Enjoy this celebration everyone and shop local.”

Several store officials also spoke about the remodel and the community involvement, such as the Live Better Youth Program and the many grants given out to local schools and organizations. They gave out over $11,000 in community grants to Midway Elementary, Claiborne County Schools, Claiborne County Public Library, Cumberland Gap High School, First Priority / Tri State Choir, Reach Them to Teach Them, Appalachian Promise of Claiborne County and Claiborne County Chamber of Commerce / ECD Foundation.

J.D. Estep closed out the ceremony by leading prayer, and then the associates had the great pleasure of cutting the giant ribbon in front of their fresh new Walmart.

Terry Bush concluded by saying, “Thanks everyone for coming out today and to all those that helped with the remodel from beginning to end. We will host another re-grand opening ceremony for our customers soon, and that will include the customer favorite food trucks like we did for the lawn and garden opening back in the spring.”