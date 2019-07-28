McDowell wins Southern National finale, Overton earns championship

The Schaeffer’s Southern Nationals Series returned to the speedway for the Ray Varner Ford 53-lap feature event. Dale McDowell drove to victory over Brandon Overton and Kyle Strickler. It was the 15th consecutive season that the series finale was held at the high banked speed plant.

Other winners included Jonathan Miracle in Sportsman, Hayston Collett in Four Cylinder and Classic Car, but that win is under protest. The Street Stock victory was earned by Donovan Long. Brandon Overton was crowned SSNS Champion.

SSNS Ray Varner 53 Super Late Models

1. 17M Dale McDowell

2. 2 Brandon Overton

3. 8 Kyle Strickler

4. 87 Ross Bailes

5. 90J Jason Trammell

6. 66 Jake Knowles

7. 1 Vic Hill

8. 7M Donald McIntosh

9. 4B Jackie Boggs

10. 21K Dakotah Knuckles

Sportsman

1. 50 Jonathan Miracle

2. 7 Matthew Smith

3. 22 Jason Sizemore

4. 14 Odie Overholt

5. 3 Michael Boyd

6. 3 Rick Welch

7. 5 Jerry Boling

8. 10 James Parrott

9. E5 Roger England

10. 24 Andy Wilder

Classic Car (Unofficial pending outcome of protest)

1. 3 Hayston Collett

2. 17A Quincy Arnwine

3. 8 Eli Keck

4. 78 Richie Overholser

5. 15 Rusty Welch

6. XXX Josh Chesney

7. 95 Brian Saylor

Street Stock

1. 15 Donovan Long

2. 1 Jamie Whitt

3. C4 Logan Cobb

4. 20S James Weaver

5. 15 Dustin Harville

6. 55S Brad Sturgill

7. 7 Chris Hickman

8. 5 Greg Harville

9. 6 Jacob Boshears

4 Cylinder

1. 21 Hayston Collett

2. 99 Chuck McMahan

3. 41 Chris Evans

4. 72 Rufus Collett

5. 13 Terry Boshears

6. 7 Bubby Braden

Aug. 3 will be Coca-Cola Family Race Night and the Mid-Season Champions in each class will be presented their trophies.

Results provided by Tazewell Speedway / Brady Cupp.