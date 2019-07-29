Learning to pray when God wants us to pray

Candida Sullivan

Contributing Writer

Have you ever hugged someone and felt so much love in your heart? We can transfer our love and our strength from just one hug. We don’t have to always speak our feelings with words. Sometimes a hug can speak the words of our soul.

God gave us such a beautiful gift when He gave us each other. We all have problems. We all reach those moments of immense pain. In some situations, our pain seems so great that we don’t know what to do. During these times, it is comforting to know that someone else has already walked in our shoes and that they have been able to overcome the pain.

Even when it feels like it, we are never alone. Right now, God has a multitude of people that He can call on to pray for us. In our deepest pain, He sends reinforcements. God knows our needs before they arise. He knows what is going to happen to us before it happens. Love and prayers cover us each day. The good thing about prayer is that it never expires. God takes the prayers that we pray for our loved ones and He bottles them up and uses them when they are needed. In all reality, we have nothing to fear. Regardless of what happens or may happen, God has got us.

That is why it is so important for us to pray when God puts it on our hearts to pray. We don’t need to put it off for another day. The moment that He urges us to pray, then we should stop what we are doing and pray. God has a reason for everything.

Many years ago, He put a woman on my heart and urged me to go visit her and to pray with her. I knew that she was dying, but I told Him I would go the next day. She died the day God wanted me to visit her and I never had that moment again. That day I learned the importance of listening to the still small voice of my Lord.

God knows what He is doing. He has a plan. If we will only listen to the nudges of our heart, then our lives will be so much better. Even when the storms of life are raging, He can speak His sweet peace to our souls.

Candida Sullivan is an award-winning author, inspirational speaker, and certified life coach. Her book, Despite Your Circumstances, won the 2016 CSPA book of the year award. It is her passion to help others learn to overcome their own circumstances. She lives in Tennessee with her husband and children. If you’d like to contact her, please email her at candida@candidasullivan.com.