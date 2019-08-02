Photo gallery: Bulldogs football scrimmage
The Bulldogs ended a week of camp with a scrimmage against Hancock County just after a storm rolled through August 2. Both teams learned a lot about their personnel and made it one step closer to the regular season. Here are a few photos from the game, please enjoy and look for more on the website and in an upcoming print edition.
You Might Like
Photo gallery: CGHS band camp
Ahead of schedule is the buzz coming from the 2019 Cumberland Gap High School Band Camp. They are currently working... read more