August 4, 2019

Photo gallery: Bulldogs football scrimmage

By Allen Earl

Published 9:20 pm Friday, August 2, 2019

The Bulldogs ended a week of camp with a scrimmage against Hancock County just after a storm rolled through August 2. Both teams learned a lot about their personnel and made it one step closer to the regular season. Here are a few photos from the game, please enjoy and look for more on the website and in an upcoming print edition.

