Tazewell Speedway results for Aug. 10

The United Crate Racing Alliance returned to Tazewell Speedway Aug. 10 and was not without controversy and drama. It took a few hours after the conclusion of the feature race to announce an official winner.

An official track statement announced the winner, “After post-race inspections the cars of Brandon Williams and Heath Hindman were deemed illegal, thus disqualifying both drivers making Michael Courtney officially the winner of the UCRA Summer Sizzler 40.”

Other feature winners included Jason Sizemore, Quincy Arnwine, Chuck McMahan and Donovan Long.

UCRA Crate Late Model

1. C11 Michael Courtney

2. 157 Kenny Kizzar

3. 5J Jesse Lowe

4. 555 Ryan Carey

5. 44 Rod Carroll

6. B00 Josh Henry

7. 2 John Llewellyn

8. 3 Steve Smith

9. 7 Brian Smith

10. 24 Seth Wimpey

Sportsman

1. 22 Jason Sizemore

2. 54 Mitchell Burke

3. E5 Roger England

4. 12 Robbie Buchanan

5. 00 Chris Raines

6. 24 Andy Wilder

7. 17 Logan Seal

8. 28J Justin James

Classic Car

1. 17A Quincy Arnwine

2. 3 Hayston Collett

3. 5S Jason Saylor

4. XXX Josh Chesney

5. 15 Rusty Welch

6. 5 Joshua Chesney

4 Cylinder

1. 99 Chuck McMahan

2. 13 Terry Boshears

3. 21 Hayston Collett

4. 3 Nick Murrell

5. 72 Rufus Collett

Street Stock

1. 15 Donovan Long

2. 1 Jamie Whitt

3. 1 Tim Stevens

4. 20S James Weaver

5. C4 Logan Cobb

6. 55S Brad Sturgill

7. 6 Jacob Boshears

8. 17 Colby Werner

For more information on upcoming events log on to www.tazewellspeedway.com or call 423-626-2222.