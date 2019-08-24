Photo gallery: Friday Night Lights, CHS wins season opener
Claiborne High School opened its season up against Pigeon Forge in the rain, August 23. The Bulldogs surprised the Tigers early and led at the half 14-6. Coming out of the locker room the Tigers were a more focused team and came back on the Bulldogs during the fourth quarter but fell short by the final score of 28-20. Here are a few photos from the game, please enjoy and look for more on the website and in a future print edition.
You Might Like
Photo gallery: CHS soccer versus Grainger
Claiborne Lady Bulldogs fell behind early and couldn’t overcome the deficit. At the end of the match, Claiborne had fallen... read more