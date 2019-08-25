Tazewell Spreedway results from Aug. 24
Fans of Tazewell Speedway came away thinking that they had seen some of the best racing of the season following the Aug. 24 regular racing program. Jason Trammel was able to outrun Jordon Horton and Brian Shockley to get the win in Limited. Aaron Guinn won the Sportsman feature, David Clark won the Modified Street feature, Donovan Long won in Street Stock, Hayston Collett won in Classic Car and Rufus Collett won the Four Cylinder feature.
Below is a list of the top three finishers in each class:
Limited Late Model
1. 90J Jason Trammell
2. 56H Jordon Horton
3. 17 Brian Shockley
Sportsman
1. 97 Aaron Guinn
2. 10 James Parrott
3. 54 Mitchell Burke
Modified Street
1. 13 David Clark
2. XP21 Bob Petty
3. 11 Tyler Haynes
Street Stock
1. 15 Donovan Long
2. C4 Logan Cobb
3. 1 Jamie Whitt
Classic Car
1. 3 Hayston Collett
2. 16 Will Carey
3. 5S Jason Saylor
4 Cylinder
1. 72 Rufus Collett
2. 13 Terry Boshears
3. 4 Jacob Callebs
The next race for the Taz will be the 11th annual Buddy Rogers Memorial 44
Schaeffer’s Oil Fall Nationals $5,044 to win, Sept. 1. For information on scheduling and more visit www.tazewellspeedway.net or call 423-626-2222.
