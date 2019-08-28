Photo gallery: Day 3 of the Claiborne County Fair

Day three of the fair featured the 4-H Chick Chain participants poultry show and sale. Shelby Drummonds birds were the Reserve Grand Champions but for the second year in a row the Grand Champion was Brooke Scott. According to the judge it was the best lot of birds that have came through in many years; they just keep getting better. At the motor sports venue it was Erik King that everyone was talking about when his ATV took a right turn off the throttle and into the starting tree. He was able to step away unharmed and flip his ride back over safely. Day four will feature the beef show and the ever exciting demolition derby. Enjoy the photos and look for more on the website and in an upcoming print edition.