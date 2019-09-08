Panthers fall at Meigs County

The Panthers of Cumberland Gap were looking for their first win of 2019 on Sept. 6, but the task was daunting. They had to face possibly the best team in their region, Meigs County.

Headed up there with injuries and suspensions only made it harder, but they went up and gave a good effort. They were out gunned and over matched on this night as they fell to the Tigers by the final score of 54-0.

When asked about the game Panthers head coach DeLynn Cline said this, “Praises for Meigs County. They are a great team who will have a great chance to win it all this year. We are forced to play a lot of young players because of injury right now, and that’s a tough way to make your varsity debut. I’m proud of a lot of them for fighting the entire game.”

Cumberland Gap’s next game will be Sept. 20 at home against another powerhouse in the Oneida Indians, who are ranked 79th in the state and are undefeated (3-0) according to Max Preps. The upcoming bye week comes at a welcome time for the Panthers who need to heal.