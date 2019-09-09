Being more like God

By Candida Sullivan

Columnist

It can be so easy to gossip about other people and judge them. All we can see about their lives is the actions they have decided to take. We often can see the heartache wrapped around their hearts, nor feel the hopelessness of their soul. In our eyes, we often just see the mistake or the sin, and neglect to see the person underneath the layers of pain.

A few days ago, I watched a movie about a man who fractured his neck in a car accident and then became homeless because of it all. It broke my heart to witness his pain. One moment he had it all, and in the next moment he had lost it all. It triggered a new level of compassion in me. And made me think about what kind of person I want to be. Do I want to be the kind of person who turns away from someone in need? Or do I want to be the kind of person who follows my heart and tries to help?

In the movie, so many people turned him away. But there was one who helped him and it changed the course of his life. So often we think we have to do something grand to help someone else, but it could be something simple. If we show up each day and ask God to allow us to help one person, can you imagine how great our lives could be?

The enemy wants us to turn our heads when we see someone in need. He doesn’t want us to feel compassion nor try to help them. He wants us to talk about them and put them down. But what they need is love and hope of a better day.

Love is the answer.

God wants us to love others right where they are in their lives. After all, He loves us right where we are. My sins are many. I fail and come short every day in some way, but that doesn’t stop God from loving me. People don’t need for us to point a finger at their sins. They know what they’ve done. That is between them and God. It is our job to just love them. A prayer and a kind word can go a long way to helping someone else.

I’ve sat alone—consumed by my pain. I’ve felt hopeless and helpless. And I’ve prayed for someone to help me. During the darkest times of my life, I have felt the presence of God. Sometimes He just comes and sits with me and lets me know that I am not alone. And from the deepest pits of my sorrow, He reminds me that He loves me.

I want to be more like God. Every day I want to follow my heart and look for someone who needs someone to care about them. I want to radiate God’s love and help at least one person a day. And when He blesses me to help someone, I want to praise Him for the opportunity, and then ask Him to give me one more.

Candida Sullivan is an award-winning author, inspirational speaker, and certified life coach. Her book, Despite Your Circumstances, won the 2016 CSPA book of the year award. It is her passion to help others learn to overcome their own circumstances. She lives in Tennessee with her husband and children. If you’d like to contact her, please email her at candida@candidasullivan.com.