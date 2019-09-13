Photo gallery: Bulldogs versus Rangers, Homecoming 2019

It was Blue Devil night and Homecoming for Claiborne High School. Not a single person expected Claiborne to drop 50 points on the Unaka Rangers but that is exactly what the team did. They won the game 54-28.Carlee Seals was named Homecoming Queen and the Homecoming Princess was Katelyn Barnard. Here are a few photos, please enjoy and look for more on the website and in an upcoming print edition.