Photo gallery: Bulldogs middle versus Red Devils football

Here are a few photos from the September 26, Claiborne Middle School versus Horace Maynard Middle School football game and pre-game. The Red Devils won the game 44-6 but all hearts, thoughts and prayers were with a Claiborne player who was injured after a great return in the second half. First the Bulldogs circled around on the sideline and said a prayer for their teammate and then all players from both sides met at midfield and also prayed. Look for more on the website and in a future print edition.