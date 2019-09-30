MARION TEAGUE

HARROGATE – Marion Austin Teague, 75, born in Egan, TN June 3,1944 and passed September 21,2019 in Harrogate, TN.

Austin was a great loving husband, father, brother, papaw and friend to all who knew him. Many will be able to speak to this from working with him for 42 years at General Motors in Defiance, OH. After his successful career he retired to Tennessee with his wife Zella and their greatest companions Sophie and Spunky. While in Tennessee he was able to enjoy his hobbies of boating and fishing. When he wasn’t enjoying the water he could be seen landscaping his community with newfound friends. No matter where Austin’s time was spent he was always a generous joy to be around and will be greatly missed by all.

Proceeded in death by: Parents, Marion(Callie Irene) Teague, Brother, Donnie Teague, Nephew, Chris Teague, Sister, Brenda Teague, Niece, Tasha Douglas.

Survived by: Wife, Zella Mayes Teague and Patsy Tramell Teague, Children, Stacie(Dave) Temple, KY, Chad(Andrea) Teague, MI, Nichol Teague, TN. Step-Children, Dana(Tim)Ellis,OH, Tamra(Bill) Blake, OH. Grandchildren, Ashley, Amanda, Collin Temple,Austin Grant, Callie Teague, Natasha Davis, Samantha Tolles, Megan Blake. 6 Great-Grandchildren, 8 Nephews, 1 Niece, 7 Great-Nephews, 5 Great-Nieces, 1 Great Great-Nephew, 2 Great Great Nieces. Siblings,Barbara(Jack)Douglas,TN,Larry(Drena) Teague,OH,Glenda(Ralph)Marlow, TN.

There will be no official service for Austin, his family made the decision to donate his body to the LMU Medical Program in Harrogate, TN. The family will hold a small intimate memorial in the future.

The family just asks for continued prayers and that everyone remember Austin as he was to them.