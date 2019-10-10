Photo gallery: Panthers middle versus Bulldogs

If you attended the October 10 Cumberland Gap Middle School versus Claiborne Middle School Football game you were treated to one of the most memorable rivalry games ever played between the two. It was a whoever had the ball last would likely win game flow. The Panthers scored first and it was the only score of the first half, then Claiborne scored, then the Panthers, then Claiborne but they were the first team to convert the two point play and led 14-12 late in the game. The momentum changed multiple times during the last minute and a half. Claiborne stopped the driving Panthers and the defense gave the ball to the Bulldogs offense who put the ball on the ground on a victory play of all things. The Panthers scooped it up and ran down their sideline but was stopped by a great hustle play from Claiborne. The Bulldogs made one more defensive play to get the win as time expired. The final score was 14-12. Here are a few photos from the game, please enjoy and look for more on the website and in a future print edition.