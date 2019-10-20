Taz race season ends, champions crowned

The Tazewell Speedway racing season concluded Oct. 12 with one last afternoon of racing and the crowning of champions.

Jordon Horton outpaced Kyle Courtney and Brian Shockley for the win in the Limited Late Model feature. Aaron Guinn won the Sportsman feature, Hayston Collett won the Classic Car feature, Tim Stevens won in Street Stock and Joey Allen won in Four Cylinder. Here are the top five in each class:

Limited Late Model

1. 56H Jordon Horton

2. 171 Kyle Courtney

3. 17 Brian Shockley

4. 29 Jonathan Miracle

5. 72 Barrett Lowe

Sportsman

1. 97 Aaron Guinn

2. 10 James Parrott

3. 13 Robbie Buchanan

4. 54 Mitchell Burke

5. E5 Roger England

Classic Car

1. 3 Hayston Collett

2. 16 Will Carey

3. XXX Josh Chesney

4. 17 Quincy Arnwine

5. 88 Richie Overholser

Street Stock

1. 11 Tim Stevens

2. 5 Donovan Long

3. 5 Greg Harville

4. C4 Logan Cobb

5. 77 Chestin Anderson

4 Cylinder

1. 49 Joey Allen

2. 21 Hayston Collett

3. 72 Rufus Collett

4. 1 Matt Shockley

5. 13 Terry Boshears

The 2019 track champions included: LLM Brian Shockley, Sportsman James Parrott, Street Stock Donovan Long, Classic Car and Four Cylinder Hayston Collett and Modified Street David Clark (not in attendance on Championship Night, trophy accepted by Rose Ann Clark).

Other news concerned the Lucas Oil race deciding to not return to the Taz in 2020. The news was a huge shock to fans and Tazewell Speedway track owner Gary Hall spoke about the news, “We truly appreciate the thousands of fans that covered the Tazewell hillside over the past 15 years.

Tazewell Speedway was never notified of any problems or corrections that needed to be made at any of the LOLMS events. We have made every effort to work with series management to ensure that Tazewell remains on the Lucas schedule; however, series management has elected to eliminate one of only three tracks that has been with them since the beginning and now after 15 years have kicked us to the curb. We hope to see you at one of our events in 2020, we will race on. Thank you.”

Tazewell Speedway has been on the LOLMS schedule since 2005, and the winner of the first event was Jimmy Owens. Tazewell Speedway will close for the winter months and reopen spring of 2020.