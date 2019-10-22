Liberty Arms wins softball league championship

Photo courtesy of Jason Pabon

After a season of competitive co-ed softball, Liberty Arms Gun Shop team beat Final Warning Monday at 7:45 p.m. at Mandalyn Noe Field. The team played again at 9 p.m. and won against Wilson Construction. Liberty Arms then defeated Wilson Construction in the championship game on Oct. 15 to take it all. Final Warning had been winning the tournament for years, but this time the Liberty Arms and Whitaker Insurance sponsored team broke the streak. The team would like to thank both sponsors for their support.