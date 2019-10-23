Lady Bulldogs get program’s first playoff victory

Claiborne hosted rival to the south Union County Oct. 14 on the pitch at Claiborne High School during the opening round of the 2019 district tournament. The two teams are very familiar with each other and the Lady Bulldogs won the two meetings earlier in the season.

Head coach Jeff Sorke gave a key to victory before the game began, “We basically have to play our game. If we can do the things we normally do and play the way we usually do, we should win the game. It really all comes down to how they play Macie Sumner. If they double her that changes what we do.”

The first few minutes was all Claiborne as they were the aggressor, but midway through the first the Lady Patriots became the aggressor. They took a few good shots like Claiborne did earlier but none got by the keeper. The remainder of the first half was all Lady Bulldogs again as they got some great looks, but by halftime it remained a scoreless contest.

At the 25:49 mark in the second half, the Lady Patriots kicked one off the crossbar and the Lady Bulldogs countered missing just high. Brooke Buchanan deflected the game’s first goal in at just under the 24-minute mark to give the Lady Bulldogs the lead.

At 21:10, Macie Sumner found Taylor Pressnell for Claiborne’s second goal. At 2’-54,” Pressnell kicked in her second and gave the Lady Bulldogs a 3-0 cushion. The game concluded with Claiborne getting their first ever district tournament win at 3-0.

Sorke was proud of his team following the game, “History was made tonight, and it’s a small step from the play-in game the program won years ago. I’m proud of the team, and it’s my hope this starts a new trend for the Lady Bulldogs program.”

With the win, the team traveled to Gibbs Oct. 15 but sadly their season ended there. The Lady Eagles won the game 3-0.