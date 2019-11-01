Photo gallery: CHS versus North Greene
The Claiborne Bulldogs shutout the North Greene Huskies, November 1, by the final score of 37-0. The Bulldogs defense played well as did the offense. It was a complete team effort that sent the seniors out in style. Here are some photos from the last Friday night lights of 2019 for the Bulldogs. Enjoy the gallery and look for more on the website and in a future print edition.
