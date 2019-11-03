Claiborne seniors help shutout Huskies 37-0

The 2019 football season came to an end for the Claiborne Bulldogs Nov. 1 with a battle on the gridiron with North Greene.

Both the Bulldogs and Huskies came into the game with identical 2-7 records, but one would leave with another tick mark in the win column. 2019 has been a tough season for the Bulldogs with injuries, but they had several opportunities to be a .500 or better team.

Going out with a win would be good for the senior members, and they were honored before the game began along with their families’ dedication to the program. Also honored were cheer and soccer seniors.

The coldest temperatures of the season awaited both teams, and the fans were all bundled up and ready for one last game. The Bulldogs got the ball first and drove into the Huskies red zone. Penalties forced a fourth and long, and a field goal attempt missed its mark.

The Huskies turned the ball over on downs to Bulldogs with nine seconds remaining in the first. Greg Goins ripped off a touchdown run but the conversion failed. The quarter ended 6-0 with the Bulldogs leading. Claiborne went for and recovered an onside kick, and shortly after Jimmy Del Ervin scored. The two-point conversion toss to Haydn Hollin was good to give Claiborne a 14-0.

The Bulldogs defense stopped the Huskies on their next drive with a huge sack. A long pass to Hollin set up an Ethan Poore touchdown reception. Stone ran in the two-point conversion making the score 22-0 with 7:21 remaining in the first half.

Ervin then intercepted the Huskies, and the Bulldogs started on their own 40 after a flag for unsportsmanlike conduct. Claiborne then gave the ball back to the Huskies at 7:01. Another interception, this time by Michael Littrell, gave the Bulldog offense the ball back near mid-field. The Stone to Hollin connection again found the end zone, and Ervin completed the two-point conversion making it 30-0.

Hollin intercepted a Huskies pass, and the Bulldogs started deep in Huskies territory where they ended up missing a field goal at the 1:10 mark.

Next Huskies drive ended with Hollin’s second interception at 1:02. Stone rushed for another TD with 49 seconds left, and he then kicked the PAT making it 37-0 and ending the first half.

Neither team found the end zone during the second half in part due to a running clock, but the Bulldogs had another big play, this time it was Daniel Eversole with the pick. Claiborne had an opportunity to place points on the board but missed a field goal during the third.

The final quarter was one where Claiborne placed all the seniors out on the field giving them chances to run the ball or do something different. They took them all out of the game at the same time so they could hear the applause one last time. The game ended 37-0.

Bulldogs head coach Nathan Medlin spoke to his team after the game and said this, “I’m so happy that you seniors went out this way with a shutout. I’m proud of you all.”

Claiborne will hang the jerseys, place the helmets and pads on the rack and call it a season with three wins and seven losses.