Congressman Tim Burchett visits Claiborne County

United States Congressman Tim Burchett held a Town Hall meeting, November 4, at the Claiborne County Courthouse and discussed issues ranging from prescription drugs to the Second Amendment and even answered President Donald J. Trump impeachment questions as best he could. “Tim” as he asked to be called, was kind and generous even throwing in some comic relief as he addressed the issues. Here are a couple pictures from his appearance, please visit the website and look for more in an upcoming print edition.