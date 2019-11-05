Claiborne grand jury returns indictments

The Claiborne Grand Jury returned indictments recently on several individuals including Dominque Justice, 26, who was indicted on one count each of rape of a child and aggravated sexual battery during a series of events allegedly occurring from Jan. 1 of 2017 to June 30 of this year.

A true bill was returned on David Floyd Divine on one count each of aggravated assault, aggravated burglary, possession of a handgun by a convicted felon and possession of a firearm during the commission of a dangerous felony. These events allegedly occurred on Oct. 11, 2018.

Under a second true bill, Divine was indicted on one count each of simple possession of methamphetamine and simple possession of a schedule V controlled substance during an event allegedly occurring on Jan. 15.

Ralph Wolfenbarger Jr., 47, was indicted on one count of aggravated assault during an event that allegedly occurred on Aug. 31.

The grand jury indicted Mike Hatfield, 54, on one count of domestic assault allegedly occurring on June 1.

A true bill was returned on David Floyd Divine, 33, on one count each of possession of a handgun by a convicted felon and simple possession of marijuana during an event allegedly occurring on Sept. 29, 2018.

Keith Allen Ford, 52, was indicted on one count of driving under the influence during an event that allegedly occurred on June 16.

The grand jury indicted Jason Lewis Norton, 39, on one count of driving under the influence during an event allegedly occurring on Jan. 12.

A true bill was returned on Cody William Adams, 28, on one count each of possession of Diazepam in a penal institution, possession of methamphetamine in a penal institution and possession of drug paraphernalia during an event allegedly occurring on Sept. 25, 2018.

Jennifer Ellison, 35, was indicted on one count each of resisting arrest, possession of a schedule II controlled substance and simple possession of a schedule V drugs during an event allegedly occurring on Nov. 22, 2018.

The grand jury indicted Kevin D. Lawson, 36, on one count each of evading arrest and simple possession of marijuana during an event allegedly occurring on Jan. 8.

A true bill was returned on Roger Dale Moss Jr., 53, on one count of leaving the scene of an accident during an event allegedly occurring on Oct. 4, 2018.

An indictment does not indicate guilt. An indictment does indicate that the grand jury found enough evidence to warrant sending the case to trial.