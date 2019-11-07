Photo gallery: Springdale hosts Powell Valley
Springdale hosted the Powell Valley November 7. There were two games on the schedule and the Lady Owls withstood a late charge from the Lady Indians to win 27-12. The boys game was awesome. Neither team wanted to lose and fought to the very last second. The Owls escaped with a 25-21 win. Enjoy the photos and look for more on the website and in a future print edition.
